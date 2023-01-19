Photo: Courtesy of The Zero Co.

So. Your Dry January thus far has centered on taste tests of Atlanta's most creative non-alcoholic drinks, plus seltzer water, tea and coffee. Maybe kombucha too.

You now have a place to buy all the ingredients to concoct some zero-proof potions at home and save some cash.

Driving the news: The Zero Co., Atlanta’s first shop dedicated to non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beers and other drinks, is now open in Poncey-Highland.

Details: Husband and wife team Cory and Malory Atkinson, who opened the boutique wine shop Elemental Spirits Co. next to Manuel’s in 2020, partnered with the distributor Zero Proof Co. to open the store in late December.

Its shelves feature more than 300 products from Zero Proof and are sourced from other producers.

Pro tip: A good start to your at-home minibar of non-alcoholic spirits is the ISH Portfolio, which includes zero-proof versions (hence the “-ish”) of gin, rum and tequila, Zero Co. general manager Rori Robinson told Axios.

What's next: Surprise your taste buds. Start with "Good Drinks" by former Atlanta magazine food editor Julia Bainbridge, Elva Ramirez’s “Zero Proof,” and "Mocktail Party” by Diana Licalzi and Kerry Benson.