Atlanta's most anticipated restaurants for 2024
Atlanta's countless culinary heroes have a fun 2024 in store for you.
Why it matters: Metro Atlanta's food and drink scene is always experimenting and evolving, making it one of the country's best regions for dining out and discovering new chefs.
- Over the next 12 months, you won't be far from award-winning chefs spreading their wings or returning to their roots alongside beloved local chains expanding their empires.
Some spots to watch:
🍚 Bom: Brian So, the chef behind Marietta's standout Spring, pays tribute to his Korean heritage with a "lively, casual restaurant" — his second on the Square.
🔥 Nàdair: Chef Kevin Gillespie of Gunshow and "Top Chef" fame brings live-fire cooking to the former Floataway Cafe space on Zonolite Road in Morningside.
- The name is pronounced "NUH-dare," and according to our Scots Gaelic-speaking friends at Eater, translates to "the way of nature."
🍔 Butter + Scotch: Che Butter Jonez's Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan bring their "Queens-inspired" cuisine downtown in the upcoming Origin Hotel.
🍷 Fawn: Fresh off his James Beard win, Terry Koval of The Deer and the Dove opens a wine and amaro bar around the corner and next door to Café Alsace.
🏓 Painted Pickle: The hospitality wizards behind the Painted Duck and Painted Pin bring a pickleball "compeatery" to Armour Yards.
- Also in the works: Painted Park, a mashup bar, events center and gameplex that will include a "floating suspended DJ booth."
🥯 Emerald City Bagels: East Atlanta's old-school bagel shop heads to Studioplex along the Beltline's Eastside Trail to open its second location. The lines of devotees will surely follow.
🥢 Yuji: Alex Kinjo (MF Sushi, Yakitori Kona) presents multi-course meals paired with sake — "Kaiseki-style dining," Eater says — at Portman Holdings' Junction Krog District.
See more eagerly anticipated restaurants at Eater Atlanta and Atlanta Magazine.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.