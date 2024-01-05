Share on email (opens in new window)

The interior of Yuji, Alex Kinjo's planned restaurant at Junction Krog District. Rendering: Courtesy of Kinjo Enterprise

Atlanta's countless culinary heroes have a fun 2024 in store for you. Why it matters: Metro Atlanta's food and drink scene is always experimenting and evolving, making it one of the country's best regions for dining out and discovering new chefs.

Over the next 12 months, you won't be far from award-winning chefs spreading their wings or returning to their roots alongside beloved local chains expanding their empires.

Some spots to watch:

🍚 Bom: Brian So, the chef behind Marietta's standout Spring, pays tribute to his Korean heritage with a "lively, casual restaurant" — his second on the Square.

🔥 Nàdair: Chef Kevin Gillespie of Gunshow and "Top Chef" fame brings live-fire cooking to the former Floataway Cafe space on Zonolite Road in Morningside.

The name is pronounced "NUH-dare," and according to our Scots Gaelic-speaking friends at Eater, translates to "the way of nature."

🍔 Butter + Scotch: Che Butter Jonez's Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan bring their "Queens-inspired" cuisine downtown in the upcoming Origin Hotel.

🍷 Fawn: Fresh off his James Beard win, Terry Koval of The Deer and the Dove opens a wine and amaro bar around the corner and next door to Café Alsace.

🏓 Painted Pickle: The hospitality wizards behind the Painted Duck and Painted Pin bring a pickleball "compeatery" to Armour Yards.

Also in the works: Painted Park, a mashup bar, events center and gameplex that will include a "floating suspended DJ booth."

🥯 Emerald City Bagels: East Atlanta's old-school bagel shop heads to Studioplex along the Beltline's Eastside Trail to open its second location. The lines of devotees will surely follow.

🥢 Yuji: Alex Kinjo (MF Sushi, Yakitori Kona) presents multi-course meals paired with sake — "Kaiseki-style dining," Eater says — at Portman Holdings' Junction Krog District.

See more eagerly anticipated restaurants at Eater Atlanta and Atlanta Magazine.