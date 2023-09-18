Share on email (opens in new window)

The group that launched the Painted Pin and Painted Duck bowling alleys is planting a flag along the Beltline and getting into the pickleball game.

What's happening: This winter, Painted Hospitality will open the Painted Pickle in Armour Yards adjacent to the under-construction extension of the popular Beltline trail.

Details: The company said the 32,500-square-foot space will house an indoor pickleball "'court'yard" with eight "boutique individually contained courts," an elevated seating area overlooking center court, and an outdoor court.

You'll find a cottage clubhouse as well. Former UGA tennis team player and pickleball champion Ivan Vizcaya will serve as athletic director.

What to expect: The Painted Pickle's "compeatery" concept will include complimentary live music and other pub games like a putting green, table shuffleboard, pingpong and more.

Yes and: Farther south along the Eastside Trail, Painted Hospitality will turn the old Parish space in Inman Park into a mashup bar, events center and gameplex.

The spot, called Painted Park, will have two indoor bars, two patios, a kitchen, a vintage board, dice and card games, a "floating suspended DJ booth," and a dance floor.

A "park" along the trail will include a gazebo bar, fire pits, and lawn chairs.

Intrigue: An underground tunnel will connect the outdoor space to the building, which Painted Hospitality said could open in January.

Of note: CEO Justin Amick said in a statement that taking over Parish is a full-circle moment for him. His family owned the popular restaurant, and he worked there with people who later became Painted Hospitality's leadership team.

What we're watching: Painted Pickle aims to open in December.