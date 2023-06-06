Terry Koval of Decatur's The Deer and the Dove took home top honors in the Best Chef - Southeast category at Monday night's James Beard awards in Chicago.

What's happening: Koval defeated some of the region's best chefs, including Sam Fore of Lexington, Kentucky's Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites and Josh Habiger of Nashville's Bastion.

What they're saying: "It's a lifetime achievement. It's great for the city of Decatur, the city of Atlanta, for our restaurant and for our farmers," Koval told Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann and Monica Eng.

"I'm not by myself. The Southeast dining scene has so much talent. I share this with all of them."

Zoom out: The Bitter Southerner took home prizes in two media categories in a separate ceremony over the weekend: Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication and Feature Reporting for Shane Mitchell's "Blood Sweat & Tears."