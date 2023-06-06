Terry Koval wins Best Chef - Southeast at James Beard
Terry Koval of Decatur's The Deer and the Dove took home top honors in the Best Chef - Southeast category at Monday night's James Beard awards in Chicago.
What's happening: Koval defeated some of the region's best chefs, including Sam Fore of Lexington, Kentucky's Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites and Josh Habiger of Nashville's Bastion.
What they're saying: "It's a lifetime achievement. It's great for the city of Decatur, the city of Atlanta, for our restaurant and for our farmers," Koval told Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann and Monica Eng.
- "I'm not by myself. The Southeast dining scene has so much talent. I share this with all of them."
Zoom out: The Bitter Southerner took home prizes in two media categories in a separate ceremony over the weekend: Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication and Feature Reporting for Shane Mitchell's "Blood Sweat & Tears."
- Other local nominees included Mike Jordan for his writing in Atlanta magazine and The Wall Street Journal and Charles Bethea, a staff writer at The New Yorker.
