1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Terry Koval wins Best Chef - Southeast at James Beard

Thomas Wheatley
Terry Koval of The Deer and The Dove wears a suit and smiles while wearing his James Beard award

Terry Koval, just after the win. Photo: Justin Kaufmann

Terry Koval of Decatur's The Deer and the Dove took home top honors in the Best Chef - Southeast category at Monday night's James Beard awards in Chicago.

What's happening: Koval defeated some of the region's best chefs, including Sam Fore of Lexington, Kentucky's Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites and Josh Habiger of Nashville's Bastion.

What they're saying: "It's a lifetime achievement. It's great for the city of Decatur, the city of Atlanta, for our restaurant and for our farmers," Koval told Axios Chicago's Justin Kaufmann and Monica Eng.

  • "I'm not by myself. The Southeast dining scene has so much talent. I share this with all of them."

Zoom out: The Bitter Southerner took home prizes in two media categories in a separate ceremony over the weekend: Food Coverage in a General Interest Publication and Feature Reporting for Shane Mitchell's "Blood Sweat & Tears."

  • Other local nominees included Mike Jordan for his writing in Atlanta magazine and The Wall Street Journal and Charles Bethea, a staff writer at The New Yorker.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more