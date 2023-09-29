1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Westside Paper opens for business

Thomas Wheatley
A photo of people sitting outside of a sleek mixed-use development on a sunny day

Photo: Courtesy of Westside Paper

A mixed-use development blending old and new on the fast-growing West Marietta Street corridor in Howell Station is opening its doors (officially) tomorrow.

What's happening: Located near Terminal West and the King Plow Arts Center, the breezy Westside Paper development sits on 50-plus acres with industrial roots dating back decades to the Atlanta Paper Co.

Zoom in: Food and drink options include fried chicken sandwiches at Boxcar Betty's, Vietnamese seafood spot Girl Diver, a King of Pops walk-up bar, Elsewhere Brewing's second taproom and the self-explanatory Pancake Social.

📍 Stop by: The campus is located at 950 West Marietta Street.

