Westside Paper opens for business

A mixed-use development blending old and new on the fast-growing West Marietta Street corridor in Howell Station is opening its doors (officially) tomorrow.

What's happening: Located near Terminal West and the King Plow Arts Center, the breezy Westside Paper development sits on 50-plus acres with industrial roots dating back decades to the Atlanta Paper Co.

The campus also sits along a future Beltline spur trail with connections to Westside Park and Downtown.

Zoom in: Food and drink options include fried chicken sandwiches at Boxcar Betty's, Vietnamese seafood spot Girl Diver, a King of Pops walk-up bar, Elsewhere Brewing's second taproom and the self-explanatory Pancake Social.

Visitors can also check out agave and Mexican spirit-centric Ancestral Bottle Shop and Market and El Santo Gallo, the newest concept from Palo Santo chef Santiago Gomez.

📍 Stop by: The campus is located at 950 West Marietta Street.