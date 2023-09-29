Westside Paper opens for business
A mixed-use development blending old and new on the fast-growing West Marietta Street corridor in Howell Station is opening its doors (officially) tomorrow.
What's happening: Located near Terminal West and the King Plow Arts Center, the breezy Westside Paper development sits on 50-plus acres with industrial roots dating back decades to the Atlanta Paper Co.
- The campus also sits along a future Beltline spur trail with connections to Westside Park and Downtown.
Zoom in: Food and drink options include fried chicken sandwiches at Boxcar Betty's, Vietnamese seafood spot Girl Diver, a King of Pops walk-up bar, Elsewhere Brewing's second taproom and the self-explanatory Pancake Social.
- Visitors can also check out agave and Mexican spirit-centric Ancestral Bottle Shop and Market and El Santo Gallo, the newest concept from Palo Santo chef Santiago Gomez.
📍 Stop by: The campus is located at 950 West Marietta Street.
