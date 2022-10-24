A new Beltline trail — one that will link Atlanta's Downtown and westside neighborhoods closer to the city's newest park, Microsoft's proposed 70-acre campus and the Chattahoochee River — is officially open.

Driving the news: City, county and Beltline officials last week cut the ribbon on a 1.22-mile segment of the Westside Trail.

Details: Stretching from Law Street up Marietta Boulevard to Huff Road, the segment hooks up with a recently opened path through English Avenue that arcs past the Trap Music Museum and the under-construction Echo West development.

State of play: Put together, the new trails give Grove Park, English Avenue, Vine City and many other communities a safer route and exercise option and nudge the city's bicycle trail network closer to accessing the Chattahoochee River and Silver Comet.

Yes, but: Relatively smaller (but just as important) segments connecting to southwest Atlanta neighborhoods and Proctor Creek Greenway (and by extension Westside Park) are still in the works.

Until they're built, people traveling from southwest Atlanta have to find a safe on-road route to reach this area.

The big picture: Designed with cars in mind, the roads in this swath of northwest Atlanta can be difficult at best and deadly at worst for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Bike lanes and wide sidewalks connecting people to places make life easier and safer for everyone involved.

What's next: On Nov. 3, Beltline officials will hold a meeting to discuss the design of the next trail that passes along the northern edge of Blandtown and the city reservoir.