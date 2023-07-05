It takes Georgians nearly 10 years to save for a home

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Zillow Economic Research; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

It'll take Georgians 9.4 years to save up for a 10% down payment on the typical home, Zillow data shows.

That would require saving 5% of the median household income every month. Homebuyers would need to save 10% of the median household income to generate a 20% down payment in the same amount of time.

Why it matters: Affordability could be a "major driver of cross-country moves" as buyers seek a lifestyle within their means, Zillow economists say.

By the numbers: In the metro Atlanta area, the length of time drops just slightly to 9.2 years.

The U.S. average is 8.9 years, with Iowa the lowest state at 5.2 years and Hawaii the highest at 18.4.

Between the lines: The share of first-time buyers in the U.S. has shrunk to a record low as inventory and affordability issues persist, according to the National Association of Realtors.

First-timers are also waiting longer to buy. The median first-time buyer age jumped from 33 to 36 from 2021 to 2022, the latest data shows.

Of note: A record share of Americans believes it's a bad time to buy a house.

The big picture: Saving enough for a down payment is the biggest barrier to entry, says Brandi Snowden, a director at the National Association of Realtors.

Many would-be-buyers are saddled with debt, including student loans, car loans and credit card debt.

Homebuyers aren't putting as much money down as they were at the height of the housing frenzy, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

The intrigue: 37.6% of metro Atlanta home sales were made in cash in April — a drop of nearly 8 percentage points from the same time the previous year, new Redfin data shows.