Atlanta Dream ready to grow young nucleus in 2023

Rhyne Howard Allisha Gray and Naz Hillmon pose for a portrait during WNBA Media Day. Photo: Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The superteam era has officially hit the WNBA, which kicks off its 27th season Friday with four games.

A crazy offseason full of former MVPs and All-Stars joining forces sets the table for what could be an epic summer of basketball.

Why it matters: The Atlanta Dream might not be contenders this season, but they're setting the foundation as well as any team in the league.

The Dream went an ugly 23-65 from 2019 to 2021 and were then sold to an ownership group that includes former player Renee Montgomery.

Two short years later and Atlanta is looking primed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Zoom in: Rhyne Howard was last season's Rookie of the Year and could be a national star by next season.

Rookie Haley Jones was an intriguing Swiss Army knife at pick No. 6 in the WNBA draft and adds to a core of young talent that also includes Aari McDonald and Naz Hillmon.

And by trading for veteran scorer Allisha Gray, the Dream might've found the right bridge player to lead its young talent to the next level.

Of note: The Dream did trade away Tiffany Hayes, who led the team in scoring several times during her 10 seasons in Atlanta.

