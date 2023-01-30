Imagine going to a cocktailbar where everyone knows your name. And the next day they actually remember it.

That's Zilch Market, a pop-up non-alcoholic space bar regularly roving around Atlanta.

Catch up quick: We've covered where to find great non-alcoholic drinks in local bars and restaurants. And we gave tips on how to start mixing drinks at home.

Here's a place you can go and have a hangover-free drink in a zero-proof environment.

Backstory: Two years ago, Savannah Rainey and Lissa Eubanks stopped drinking and started thinking that Atlanta needed a space where people could enjoy creative non-alcoholic craft cocktails other than virgin Shirley Temples or Sprite.

In addition, the experience needed the feel of a special night out, Eubanks told Axios.

Details: Last year, Rainey and Eubanks opened Zilch, a roving pop-up with seven to 10 craft cocktails, plus canned cocktail options like Phony Negronis, along with food, board games, and conversation starters. Mixers, bitters and other ingredients are also available for sale.

"We try to curate an atmosphere where people can feel comfortable and talk to other people," Eubanks told Axios. "We don't try to focus on the fact that it's sober only. It's just a fun space for meeting new people and making connections."

What's next: Zilch is hosting a ticketed Valentine's Day-themed event at Taproom Coffee in Kirkwood with food from The Cake Pharmacy.