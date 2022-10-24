The city of Atlanta will purchase 2 Peachtree Street from the state of Georgia. Credit: City of Atlanta

The city of Atlanta will pay $39 million to purchase a state-owned building as part of its plan to bring affordable housing and economic activity to Downtown.

Driving the news: Invest Atlanta, the city's economic development arm, approved using $39 million from the Eastside Tax Allocation District to buy the 41-story tower at 2 Peachtree Street.

The city said last week in a press release that Invest Atlanta will purchase the building and hold it as an asset until a developer for the project has been selected.

Atlanta wants to convert the building into a mixed-income and mixed-use development.

What they're saying: Mayor Andre Dickens said the purchase is a "huge leap forward" in his plan to create 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030.

"I am grateful for the partnership with Invest Atlanta on the acquisition of 2 Peachtree Street, which provides us with a unique opportunity to address both our need for mixed-income housing at MARTA stations and move us closer to our vision of a world-class downtown area," he said in a statement.

Context: Built in 1968, 2 Peachtree Street is home to the Department of Community Health and is next to the Five Points MARTA Station.

According to the AJC, the state of Georgia put the building up for sale in 2015 because the cost to renovate the structure was more than what it was worth.

In February, state House leaders set aside $45 million to begin moving state employees out of the building, the AJC reported.

Of note: Atlanta has other projects on its shortlist to spur activity downtown, including:

Preserving the building that once housed the Atlanta Constitution to create affordable housing units;

Redeveloping the city-owned lot next to the Garnett MARTA station;

Overhauling the Five Points MARTA Station;

And choosing a developer to construct 228 affordable housing units at 104 Trinity Street.

Invest Atlanta also approved $10 million for a proposal that would top the Downtown Connector with greenspace, the city said.

