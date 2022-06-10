Downtown Atlanta is expecting a tidal wave of development as the city eases into a post-COVID vaccine world.

By the numbers: The private and public sectors will invest nearly $6.5 billion in over 65 acres in South Downtown alone over the next five years, according to new figures released by Central Atlanta Progress.

That includes the construction of 1,800 residential units and 1.5 million square feet of new commercial space — projects that "will redefine Downtown," says A.J. Robinson of Central Atlanta Progress.

Why it matters: A wheel is only as strong as its hub — and metro Atlanta is only as strong as its central core.

The neighborhood is one of the densest parts of metro Atlanta. It’s primed to grow big and bold in a way other communities aren’t ready or willing.

What's happening: Four major initiatives are underway not far from the site where railroad engineers placed the Zero Mile Post around 1850 and kickstarted what would become Atlanta.

Centennial Yards: Work on The Gulch area includes breaking ground on a 232-unit residential building this summer, designing six buildings and finishing the reconstruction of the Nelson Street Bridge. Wild Leap Brew Company is expected to open within the next year and a hotel will break ground in 2023. South Downtown: Newport RE’s long-term vision to restore dozens of buildings within a six-block radius in the historic community — including the historically protected Hotel Row and 222 Mitchell Street, a 330,600-square foot former bank building — is moving forward. Underground Atlanta: Lalani Ventures is creating a master plan to transform the historic streets turned baffling shopping mall into a destination for locals and visitors, starting with turning old storefronts into arts spaces and pop-up restaurants. Five Points: The central hub of MARTA's rail system is scheduled for a $150 million transformation which could include a tower on top of the station. Work will first focus underground on platform enhancements.

Yes, but: Residents are excited about the projects, says the Atlanta Downtown Neighborhood Association in a collective statement to Axios Atlanta, as long as they're accessible to everyone.