MARTA's Five Points station preps for $150 million makeover

In the coming months, MARTA will start a $180 million multiyear overhaul of the system’s Five Points station in the heart of Downtown to capitalize on the 2026 World Cup, build on a development boom and draw more riders to trains and buses.

Why it matters: Five Points is the only junction of MARTA’s rail network and sits in the middle of several developments that could turn long-overlooked South Downtown into a vibrant neighborhood.

Details: The makeover — work should be done in 2025, MARTA says — will add lighting and other upgrades to the concrete hulk of a station, according to a presentation yesterday by Jeff Parker, MARTA’s CEO, to state lawmakers.

Led by design firm Skidmore, Owings, & Merrill, the project also calls for turning the above-ground Brutalist structure into an open plaza and reconnecting streets, plus prepping for a pair of skyscrapers or another transit-oriented development in the future.

Context: The project is part of a $300 million program to renovate and improve rail stations, starting with Indian Creek and including Five Points, College Park, Lenox, Arts Center, H.E. Holmes, and Airport stations.

What they’re saying: “When I think about some of the most transformative things that are gonna happen in Atlanta, it’s what's happening Downtown,” Parker said during a presentation on Wednesday to state lawmakers.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to note that MARTA's interior and exterior work are separate construction programs that will cost a total of around $180 million. .

Rendering courtesy of MARTA

