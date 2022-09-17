10 must-do fall activities in and around in Atlanta

Atlanta Pride is back this fall. Photo: AP Photo/Robin Rayne

PSLs are back which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Hoist a stein at Oktoberfest

The annual festival features live music all weekend, keg tapping, stein hoisting, keg rolling, and bratwurst and pretzel tosses.

Details: General admission includes entry and a 22-ounce souvenir stein plus your first beer. Single-day passes are $25-$35 or get a weekend pass for $60-$85.

VIP wristbands include a 25-ounce stein and your first beer, plus four drink tickets; a souvenir T-shirt and sunglasses; catering; and a VIP zone with private bathrooms. Single-day VIP passes start at $85. Weekend passes are $250.

include a 25-ounce stein and your first beer, plus four drink tickets; a souvenir T-shirt and sunglasses; catering; and a VIP zone with private bathrooms. Single-day VIP passes start at $85. Weekend passes are $250. Festival hours are 4-10pm Sept. 30; 11am-11pm Oct. 1; and noon-6pm Oct. 2.

Get tickets here.

2. Cheer on the Dirty Birds

Save the date for these fall home games:

Oct. 2 vs Cleveland Browns

Oct. 16 vs San Francisco 49ers

Oct. 30 vs Carolina Panthers

Nov. 6 vs Los Angeles Chargers

Nov. 20 vs Chicago Bears

If you go: Here's where to park, tailgate and more.

Photo: Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

3. Spend the day at a farm and pick a pumpkin

Southern Belle Farm: This farm has plenty of pumpkins to pick, plus a corn cannon, corn maze, pig races, giant slide and a market with apple cider doughnuts.

Hours: Closed Monday-Tuesday; 9am-5pm Wednesday-Friday; 10am-7pm Saturday; and 1-7pm Sunday.

Address: 1658 Turner Church Road, McDonough

Find tickets here.

Sleepy Hollow Farm: Find your perfect pumpkin, then stay for wagon rides, a corn maze, farm animals and other kids' activities.

Hours: Closed Monday-Tuesday; 10am-6pm Wednesday-Friday; 10am-7pm Saturday; and 10am-6pm Sunday. You must arrive an hour before closing.

Address: 628 Sleepy Hollow Road, Powder Springs

Find tickets here.

Still Family Farm: Instead of a corn maze, Still Family Farm has a magical five-acre zinnia maze. They have hay rides, concessions and kids' activities, too.

Hours: 10am-5:30pm (dusk) Saturday-Sunday

Address: 5524 Macland Road, Powder Springs

Find tickets here.

Photo courtesy of Still Family Farm

4. Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at Atlanta Pride

Flo Rida, Big Freedia and Betty Who are headlining this year's celebrations at Piedmont Park, which run Oct. 8-9. Some other key pride events include:

Starlight Cabaret, where 25-30 top drag performers will take the stage.

Three marches will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, for the trans, bi and pan, and lesbian communities. Find the schedule here.

5. Get a caramel apple at the Georgia Apple Festival

This beloved annual event runs Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16 and features apples galore, 300+ vendors with handmade crafts and goods, a parade, antique car show and other family friendly activities.

6. Go peep some leaves

Lower temperatures and changing leaves make fall prime time for getting outside. If you don't mind a drive, consider hiking Amicalola Falls State Park, about 1.5 hours from Atlanta.

Pro tip: For something more low-key, check out Lake Charlotte Nature Preserve.

7. Do something spooky

You can't get through spooky season without upping the fear factor. Netherworld Haunted House, Containment Haunted House, Nightmare's Gate or a "The Shining"-themed stay at Hotel Clermont might fit the bill.

Hotel Clermont now has a "The Shining"-themed stay. Photo: Courtesy of Hotel Clermont

8. Partake in a Halloween tradition

One of the biggest Halloween celebrations, The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival & Parade runs Oct. 22-23. The parade will run down Moreland Avenue, and vendors will be set up on Euclid.

And don't forget to stop by Barry Wisebram's haunted front yard on Flat Shoals Avenue to see what terrifying creations he came up with this year.

9. Go to the Native American Festival and Pow Wow at Stone Mountain

This year's event features inter-tribal dance and drum competitions, craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling and wildlife presentations. There will be hands-on experiences, too, like exploring a tipi.

Celebrations run Nov. 3-6.

10. Eat chili at the Cabbagetown Chomp and Stomp

Get your tasting spoons ready; the chili competition is back for another year on Nov. 5. Expect lots of beer and bluegrass music, too.