Rise Up, Atlanta: The Falcons are back

It's no secret the Atlanta Falcons are going through a rebuild. While wins may be scarce, we've still got fan-friendly pricing and cheap tickets to look forward to.

If you're planning to head down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to support the Dirty Birds, here's what you need to know.

Key home games

1. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 11

It's the Falcons and the Saints. What more needs to be said? Matt Ryan and Drew Brees have moved on, but the bitter NFC South rivalry continues. Atlanta is 54-52 all-time against the Saints.

Yes, but: Recent history has not been kind to Atlanta. The Falcons have won just three of the last 10 against New Orleans.

Kickoff is at 1pm.

2. Cleveland Browns, Oct. 2

Consider this the awkward game of the year. The Falcons thought they had the inside track to signing Deshaun Watson this offseason. But Watson shocked everyone when he decided to sign with the Browns.

Atlanta was then essentially forced to trade Ryan and was left without either player.

Yes, but: The Georgia native won't be playing as he serves an 11-game suspension. More than two dozen women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Kickoff is at 1pm.

3. Chicago Bears, Nov. 20

It's a homecoming for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The 23-year-old grew up in Kennesaw and attended UGA for one year before going on to star at Ohio State.

Yes, but: Many of the Falcons faithful wanted Atlanta to select Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft to replace Ryan. Instead, the team went with tight end Kyle Pitts.

Kickoff is at 1pm.

Photo: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Tickets

Single-game tickets are available on the Falcons' website.

How to get there

Take MARTA or use rideshare. We all know how traffic around the stadium can be.

But if you drive, paid parking is available at these lots: 123 Marietta, 127 International, AJC Lot

Where to eat/drink

1. Taco Mac

Wings, tvs and beer. With two locations (in Midtown and Virginia Highlands), get your lemon pepper wings before or after the game and catch up on other NFL action.

Midtown hours: Monday-Saturday 11am-2pm. Sunday 11am-midnight.

VA Highlands hours: Monday-Thursday 11am-1am, Friday-Saturday 11am-2am., Sunday 11am-midnight.

Address: 933 Peachtree St. or 1006 N. Highland Ave.

Taco Mac's Virginia Highland's location. Courtesy of Taco Mac.

2. Molly B’s

Named after the mother of Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Molly B’s is a full service bar and restaurant with a panoramic view of the field.

Hours: Daily 11am-2:30pm, game-day hours may vary.

Location: Inside the stadium

3. Ted’s Montana Grill

Bring your appetite to Ted's — home of the bison meatloaf sandwich, bison brisket and bison short ribs — roughly under a mile from the stadium.