Hotel Clermont offers "The Shining"-themed stay
Why watch "The Shining" on TV when you can live the haunting and harrowing experience for a night at the Hotel Clermont?
What's happening: From Oct. 1 to 31, the former flophouse turned boutique hotel is bringing back its Shining-themed "Here's Johnny!" package.
Details: Expect decorations inspired by the film, a DVD of the film for your viewing pleasure, a vinyl copy of the soundtrack featuring Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind’s scary score, a bottle of Jack Daniel’s and more.
- The hotel is also promising an "extra surprise or two for the guests!"
- We hope that's not an ax through the door, blood flooding from an elevator shaft, or one of the many other creepy scenes from the film.
Of note: There's only room — Room 237, obviously — available for every night.
Why it matters: Nothing brings a couple closer together than spending an evening in a recreation of a hotel room exploring the darkest depths of the mind.
