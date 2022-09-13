Hotel Clermont offers "The Shining"-themed stay

Why watch "The Shining" on TV when you can live the haunting and harrowing experience for a night at the Hotel Clermont?

What's happening: From Oct. 1 to 31, the former flophouse turned boutique hotel is bringing back its Shining-themed "Here's Johnny!" package.

Details: Expect decorations inspired by the film, a DVD of the film for your viewing pleasure, a vinyl copy of the soundtrack featuring Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind’s scary score, a bottle of Jack Daniel’s and more.

The hotel is also promising an "extra surprise or two for the guests!"

We hope that's not an ax through the door, blood flooding from an elevator shaft, or one of the many other creepy scenes from the film.

Of note: There's only room — Room 237, obviously — available for every night.

Why it matters: Nothing brings a couple closer together than spending an evening in a recreation of a hotel room exploring the darkest depths of the mind.