MARTA's Five Points station will shake off its hulking canopy — the one with the sign that seemingly hasn't worked for years — as part of a $200 million facelift.

Why it matters: After over 40 years, the Downtown hub — the only station where all rail lines converge — needs an update to serve riders and take advantage of a wave of development interest washing over the neighborhood.

Driving the news: Yesterday, MARTA received a $25 million boost from the federal government to fund the station’s makeover.

Details: MARTA's hired architectural firm SOM to draw up potential designs.

The same firm is behind the Moynihan Train Hall at New York's Penn Station.

All potential designs call for removing the Brutalist canopy. The mini-soccer pitch and community gardens, however, will remain a part of Five Points' next chapter.

Meanwhile, work will start on a $40 million upgrade of the platforms, escalators and lighting inside the station next month.

By the numbers: Most of the cash to build the project comes from the More MARTA sales tax, $13.8 million from the state's Georgia Transit Trust Fund and the federal grant secured by Rep. Nikema Williams and Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

The big picture: More than $6 billion in public and private cash will flood the area around Five Points over the next five years.

MARTA officials want the footprint of the revived Five Points station to include space for future buildings and other developments.

Plans under review by the transit agency and city officials call for reconnecting Broad Street for pedestrians but not for cars and other personal vehicles, a MARTA spokesperson tells Axios.

Intrigue: When Five Points was built in the mid-1970s, construction blasted a hole in Downtown and divided Broad Street.

When the demolition dust clears, MARTA has an opportunity to create a better place for riders, pedestrians and bicyclists and the community.

What's next: Construction work will begin in 2024, transit officials say, and won’t interrupt bus and rail service.