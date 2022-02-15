Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Georgia House on Monday passed two Republican-backed bills to redraw Cobb County Commission and Board of Education boundaries.

Why it matters: Every 10 years, redistricting redraws boundaries for school boards and county commissions following the U.S. Census count. It follows redistricting for Congressional and General Assembly seats, which took place last fall.

The details: A bill sponsored by State Rep. John Carson, draws two incumbent county commissioners into the same district and creates an open seat that straddles I-75.

State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart’s legislation targeting the Cobb school board puts two Democratic members into the same district and leaves another vacant.

What’s next: Both bills now move to the Georgia Senate where they are expected to pass, just as the Republican-backed Gwinnett County maps did last week.

Meanwhile: Maps redrawing Augusta-Richmond County’s commission and board of education are in the midst of a similar partisan battle.

The Republican-drawn lines last week passed the state Senate and moved through a House committee over Democratic protests yesterday.

Democrats argue the maps do not reflect the will of the local government and would decrease the Black vote percentages in two districts.

