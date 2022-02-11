Georgia redistricting battles continue

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A trend has grown at the state Capitol: Republicans are continuing to overrule local redistricting maps drawn by a handful of Democratic-led counties.

What's happening: Gwinnett, Cobb and Richmond all have majority Democratic representation at the state Capitol and in their local governments.

But GOP state lawmakers are bypassing the traditional, locally led redistricting process to enact Republican-drawn county commission and school board district maps.

Catch up quick: We outlined the beginnings of this phenomenon last week which began with Gwinnett and quickly emerged in Cobb: two Republican strongholds that have recently flipped Democratic. Richmond County also joined the fray.

State of play: All votes have happened along party lines and against the will of the county commissions, which normally manage their own local redistricting.

Gwinnett County's Republican-backed county commission map passed the Senate on Thursday. It now heads to the governor for a signature.

Cobb County's Republican-backed county commission and school district maps passed a House committee Wednesday and await a full House vote.

Augusta-Richmond County's GOP-backed county commission and school district maps were introduced last week, passed the Senate on Thursday and are headed to the House.

What they're saying: At every turn, Democrats have spoken out to little avail. On the Senate floor Thursday, Gwinnett Democratic state Sen. Michelle Au called the Republican maps a "stunning abrogation of the custom of majority rule in the democratic process."

In a House committee meeting Wednesday, Cobb Democratic Rep. David Wilkerson said he was "disgusted" by the process. Fellow Cobb Democrat Rep. Teri Anulewicz called it "opaque obfuscation."

Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan told her colleagues: "We are tearing this body apart … In the name of what? Being able to take local decisions out of the hands of duly elected officials?"

Our thought bubble: Republicans have the votes to pass these bills. The battles seem inevitably headed for court.