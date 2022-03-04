Veteran news anchor Katty Kay is returning to the BBC, where she was previously BBC World News anchor. She will be joining the broadcaster as U.S. special correspondent for BBC Studios, where she'll work across documentaries, podcasts and news.

Why it matters: Kay left BBC last May to join Ozy Media, which was clouded by scandal following a New York Times report alleging executives at Ozy committed securities fraud. She resigned from Ozy in September, shortly after the report.

Details: In her new role, Kay will host TV documentaries from the U.S. and Europe. She will also have her own podcast series and write a weekly column.

Her first big documentary project will cover the state of democracy in the U.S.

Kay will also appear on BBC to lead coverage of major news moments, like the U.S. midterm elections.

Kay initially left BBC to broaden her focus across new mediums, including podcasts and social video.

What they're saying: "I'm thrilled to join BBC Studios as it expands its global reach. I look forward to telling stories in new ways with longer-form reporting and documentary projects. This will be an exciting challenge for me and I couldn't have better partners," Kay said in a statement.