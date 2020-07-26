In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

"The Boy from Troy" service for the late Rep. John Lewis July 25 in Troy, Alabama. Ceremonies are planned for the next six days honoring the life of civil rights icon. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of ceremonies this week across Alabama, the state in which he was born.
The big picture: Six days of memorials for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family.
Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the week as ceremonies for Lewis are held. Please check back for updates.