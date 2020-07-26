37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

"​The Boy from Troy"​ service for the late Rep. John Lewis July 25 in Troy, Alabama. Ceremonies are planned for the next six days honoring the life of civil rights icon. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of ceremonies this week across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of memorials for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family.

A girl reads a program during the Trojan Arena service on July 25, after which Lewis' body lay in repose. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
People listen to speakers at the July 25 Trojan Arena service, which observed physical distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The family of Lewis watch pallbearers prepare to bring his casket into Brown Chapel A.ME. Church for a private service in Selma, Alabama, where he was to lie in repose on the night of July 25. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Military pallbearers take the casket of Lewis out of a hearse as they prepare to carry him into Brown Chapel A.ME. Church for a private service in Selma, Alabama, on July 25. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the week as ceremonies for Lewis are held. Please check back for updates.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 25, 2020 - World

In photos: Worshippers pray at Hagia Sophia after status change to mosque

An aerial view of Hagia Sophia on July 24. Photo: Directorate of Communications/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Thousands of worshippers prayed together amid the coronavirus pandemic at Hagia Sophia in Istanbul on Friday for the first time since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the building would transition from museum to mosque, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Orthodox Christian churches in Greece flew their flags at half-staff and tolled bells in protest because the roughly 1,500-year-old building was the largest church in the Christian world for close to a millennium.

Rashaan Ayesh
Jul 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda for a week starting Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Over 30 Americans have lied in state since 1852, making America's distinguished citizens available for public viewing, including the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain. Given COVID-19, Lewis will lie in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the Capitol for public viewing. Face masks are required and social distancing will be strictly enforced. 

Marisa FernandezRebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in southern Texas as Category 1

The eye of Hurricane Hanna made landfall on Texas' Padre Island about 5 p.m. local time Saturday, with maximum winds of 90 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Why it matters: Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and the first to reach the Texas Gulf Coast since Harvey in 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a Disaster Declaration as the storm made landfall "just 6 mph shy of Category 2 status," per the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

