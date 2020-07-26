In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of ceremonies this week across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of memorials for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family.

A girl reads a program during the Trojan Arena service on July 25, after which Lewis' body lay in repose. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

People listen to speakers at the July 25 Trojan Arena service, which observed physical distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The family of Lewis watch pallbearers prepare to bring his casket into Brown Chapel A.ME. Church for a private service in Selma, Alabama, where he was to lie in repose on the night of July 25. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Military pallbearers take the casket of Lewis out of a hearse as they prepare to carry him into Brown Chapel A.ME. Church for a private service in Selma, Alabama, on July 25. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the week as ceremonies for Lewis are held. Please check back for updates.