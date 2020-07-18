Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Civil rights giant Rep. John Lewis dies at 80

Rep. John Lewis in March 2009.

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) died on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement declaring, "America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."

Details: He was 80 years old and had been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed last December.

The big picture: Lewis, one of the organizers and speakers for the historic 1963 March on Washington, led the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, served in the House of Representatives since 1987 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

  • He was often referred to as "the conscience of the House." In May, he spoke out on unrest during the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, saying: "Be constructive, not destructive."
  • "History has proven time and again that non-violent, peaceful protest is the way to achieve the justice and equality that we all deserve," Lewis said. "Our work won’t be easy — nothing worth having ever is — but I strongly believe, as Dr. King once said, that while the arc of the moral universe is long, it bends toward justice."

Background: After Lewis announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, several American politicians issued messages of support, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

What they're saying: The NAACP issued a statement late Saturday saying: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of John Lewis. His life-long mission for justice, equality and freedom left a permanent impression on our nation and world."

  • Pelosi said, "In the halls of the Capitol, he was fearless in his pursuit of a more perfect union, whether through his Voter Empowerment Act to defend the ballot, his leadership on the Equality Act to end discrimination against LGBTQ Americans or his work as a Senior Member of the Ways and Means Committee to ensue that we invest in what we value as a nation."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Orion Rummler
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

Which states have set single-day coronavirus records this week

Data: COVID Tracking Project and state health department data compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

19 states this week set new highs for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. 11 states surpassed records set just last week.

The big picture: The coronavirus continues to spread nearly unchecked across almost the entire country, Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.

Rebecca FalconerJacob Knutson
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Breonna Taylor was alive after police shooting, did not receive treatment

A demonstrator holds a painting of Breonna Taylor during a protest near the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct on June 7. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Breonna Taylor was alive for at least 20 minutes after police officers entered her home as part of a drug investigation and shot her on March 13, the Louisville Courier Journal reported Friday.

Why it matters: Taylor did not receive medical attention after the shooting even though she showed signs of life, including coughing and labored breathing, according to her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and police dispatch logs.

