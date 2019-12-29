Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is undergoing treatment for Stage IV pancreatic cancer, his office announced Sunday.

The big picture: The 79-year-old Lewis is a civil rights icon who has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and is often referred to as "the conscience of the House." He helped lead the 1963 March on Washington and has served in the House since 1987. Lewis' decision to come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry in September was seen as one of several significant turning points in the impeachment of President Trump.