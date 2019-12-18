"It is not a day of joy": Rep. John Lewis gives emotional speech on impeachment

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) gave an impassioned speech during the House's impeachment debate on Wednesday, urging his fellow congressmen to follow their "moral obligation" to respond to President Trump's constitutional abuses for the sake of their children.
Why it matters: Lewis is among the most influential members of the House. His decision to come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry in September was seen as one of several significant turning points.
"Our nation is founded on the principle that we do not have kings. We have presidents. And the constitution is our compass. When you see something that is not right, not just, not fair, you have a moral obligation to say something. To do something. Our children and their children will ask us, "What did you do? What did you say?" For some, this vote may be hard. But we have a mission and a mandate to be on the right side of history."— Rep. John Lewis
Go deeper ... "He gave us no choice": Pelosi opens House debate on Trump impeachment