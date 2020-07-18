Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who's died at age 80, early on Saturday for making his life's work to "challenge an unjust status quo, and to imagine a better world."

Details: In a blog posted to Medium, Obama noted that the civil rights icon, who helped organized and spoke at the historic 1963 March on Washington and led the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, "loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise."

[T]hrough the decades, he not only gave all of himself to the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired generations that followed to try to live up to his example."

What else he's saying: "Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way," Obama wrote.

"John Lewis did. And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders — to keep believing in the possibility of remaking this country we love until it lives up to its full promise."

Of note: Obama presented his hero Lewis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

Flashback: Lewis originally endorsed Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2007. Per CNN, he decided to back Obama instead in early 2008, saying: "Something is happening in America."

Ahead of Obama's inauguration in 2009, Lewis told Time Magazine, " I never thought — I never dreamed — of the possibility that an African American would one day be elected President of the United States.

"My mother lived to see me elected to the Congress, but I wish my mother and father both were around," he continued. "They would be so happy and so proud, and they would be so gratified. And they would be saying that the struggle, and what we did and tried to do, was worth it."

Obama recalled in his blog post hugging Lewis on the inauguration stand before he was sworn in, telling him he "was only there because of the sacrifices he made," and noting that he "never stopped providing wisdom and encouragement" to him and his family.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.