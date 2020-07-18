

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle joined civil rights leaders and other leading figures in paying tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80.

What they're saying: Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to Lewis in a blog post early on Saturday for making his life's work to "challenge an unjust status quo, and to imagine a better world."

What else they're saying: Former President Bill Clinton and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in a joint statement on Friday night, "We have lost a giant. John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America's unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together."

The NAACP said in a statement late Friday: "His life-long mission for justice, equality and freedom left a permanent impression on our nation and world."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) said in a statement Friday night that "America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."

"In the halls of the Capitol, he was fearless in his pursuit of a more perfect union, whether through his Voter Empowerment Act to defend the ballot, his leadership on the Equality Act to end discrimination against LGBTQ Americans or his work as a Senior Member of the Ways and Means Committee to ensue that we invest in what we value as a nation."

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) tweeted, "We have lost a legendary leader, civil rights icon and change agent extraordinaire. John Lewis altered the course of history and left America a much better place."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement early on Saturday, "our nation will never forget this American hero."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tweeted early on Saturday, "John Lewis was a true American hero and the moral compass of our nation. May his courage and conviction live on in all of us as we continue to make good trouble for justice and opportunity."

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), tweeted Saturday night, "A civil rights icon, freedom fighter, and beloved Georgian ... Our nation will never be the same without him."

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) said in a statement early on Saturday, "Congressman John Lewis was an American hero — a giant, whose shoulders upon many of us stand. Throughout his life, he showed unending courage, generosity, and love for our country. ... He carried the baton of progress and justice to the very end. It now falls on us to pick it up and march on."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted early on Saturday, "John Lewis was an extraordinary man—a patriot in the truest sense. And he was my friend."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted early on Saturday, "Tonight, the world grieves for the great John Lewis. In my 1st yr in the Senate, I had the privilege of traveling w/ John & much of the Congressional Black Caucus to Nelson Mandela's funeral. The entire trip to Johannesburg, John regaled us w/ stories of being alongside Dr. King."

Julián Castro, the former Hud Secretary and 2020 candidate, tweeted late Friday, "John Lewis was a giant among men. A Civil Rights Icon, an indefatigable champion for justice, and a hell raiser known for making 'good trouble.' In mourning his passing, let us aspire to build the nation that Congressman Lewis believed it could be."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.