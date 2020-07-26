John Lewis to be carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge for final time

The body of the late Rep. John Lewis will be escorted Sunday across the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where the civil rights icon first helped lead a march for voting rights in 1965, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The march, in which Lewis and other activists were beaten by police officers who attacked them with clubs, became known as "Bloody Sunday" and was a critical turning point in the civil rights movement. The event helped lead to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

At 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, networks will break in with special coverage when Lewis travels across the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time.

The bridge is named for a Confederate general and KKK leader. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is among those calling for the bridge to be named for Lewis, but some in Selma are opposed.

The big picture: Sunday's event is part of a six-day memorial ceremony honoring Lewis, who died on July 17 at age 80 after battling with pancreatic cancer.

This story will be updated with more coverage.