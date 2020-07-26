25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

John Lewis to be carried across Edmund Pettus Bridge for final time

Rep. John Lewis on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala. in 2015. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

The body of the late Rep. John Lewis will be escorted Sunday across the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., where the civil rights icon first helped lead a march for voting rights in 1965, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The march, in which Lewis and other activists were beaten by police officers who attacked them with clubs, became known as "Bloody Sunday" and was a critical turning point in the civil rights movement. The event helped lead to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

  • At 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, networks will break in with special coverage when Lewis travels across the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time.
  • The bridge is named for a Confederate general and KKK leader. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) is among those calling for the bridge to be named for Lewis, but some in Selma are opposed.

The big picture: Sunday's event is part of a six-day memorial ceremony honoring Lewis, who died on July 17 at age 80 after battling with pancreatic cancer.

This story will be updated with more coverage.

In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

"​The Boy from Troy"​ service for the late Rep. John Lewis July 25 in Troy, Alabama. Ceremonies are planned for the next six days honoring the life of civil rights icon. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of memorials this weekend across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of remembrance for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family. Following this weekend's ceremonies, Lewis' body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol for a week, starting Monday.

Underrepresented groups step into the 2020 spotlight

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests have supercharged a diverse, intersectional civil rights movement.

The big picture: 2020 is provoking a cultural awakening — a unique moment in American history that Black Americans, immigrants, Latinos, women, people with disabilities and advocates for LGBTQ rights are all hoping to seize.

Protests intensify across U.S.: Police in Portland and Seattle police declare riot

Police officers deploy pepper spray as they clash with protesters in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Tension flared across the U.S. overnight as thousands of protesters rallied against racial injustice, with authorities first in Seattle, Washington, and then in Portland, Oregon, declaring a riot.

Driving the news: Standoffs between federal agents and Portland protesters in recent days triggered huge turnouts, and later clashes with authorities, on Saturday in several U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, per the New York Times. Unrest in Portland continued well into Sunday morning.

