John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

The late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda for a week starting Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Over 30 Americans have lied in state since 1852, making America's distinguished citizens available for public viewing, including the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain. Given COVID-19, Lewis will lie in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the Capitol for public viewing. Face masks are required and social distancing will be strictly enforced. 

48 senators call on McConnell to allow vote on bill restoring Voting Rights Act

Rep. John Lewis waits to enter the Senate chamber in December 2019. Photo: Tom Williams

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) introduced a bill with the support of 47 co-sponsors on Wednesday that would fully restore the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 in the name of the late civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Why it matters: The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act aims to counter the Supreme Court's controversial 2013 ruling in Shelby County v. Holder, which gutted voter protections that had required states with a history of racial discrimination to gain federal approval before changing voting laws.

Tech CEO hearing looks to be postponed

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A last-minute scheduling conflict with a planned memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis has left the House Judiciary Committee likely to delay its long-planned hearing with the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Why it matters: The hearing will represent the first time CEOs of Silicon Valley's biggest firms have appeared together to answer lawmakers' criticisms and charges of monopolistic behavior.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 15,429,889 — Total deaths: 631,811 — Total recoveries — 8,758,636Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 4,032,430 — Total deaths: 144,167 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: The wide range of symptoms is making it difficult to stop the disease Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million.
  4. States: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls for national response.
  5. World: White House says Trump and Putin discussed virus on phone call.
  6. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  7. 1 🔇 thing: Lockdowns hush seismic noise around the world.
