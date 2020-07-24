John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

The late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda for a week starting Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Over 30 Americans have lied in state since 1852, making America's distinguished citizens available for public viewing, including the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain. Given COVID-19, Lewis will lie in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the Capitol for public viewing. Face masks are required and social distancing will be strictly enforced.