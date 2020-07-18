43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Interviewing John Lewis: What his presence inspired

Rep. John Lewis. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Axios managing editor David Nather remembers interviewing Rep. John Lewis for a CQ profile in 2002:

I was struck by something you don't always hear in the tributes. He said he was shy as a boy, but put his inhibitions aside to join the civil rights movement — figuring that if others were putting themselves on the line, he should too.

  • He said he was still shy, but that his political life drew him out. "I think the movement liberated me," he said at the time, "and I think being in Congress liberated me more."

My thought bubble: He struck me as dignified, gentle and soft-spoken — not at all what you'd expect from the thundering presence you saw in his speeches.

  • He gave you his full, undivided attention. And when he thanked you for your time, he seemed sincere and humble about it, even though you knew how many demands he actually had on his own time.

The bottom line: There aren't a lot of genuine heroes in the crises we're facing now. That's probably making the grief over his passing even more intense.

  • He left some awfully big shoes to fill.

John Lewis remembered as "one of the greatest heroes of American history"

Rep. John Lewis in 2016 with images and arrest record for leading a nonviolent sit-in at segreated lunch counters in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1963. He tweeted in 2015, "Even though I was arrested, I smiled bc I was on the right side of history. Find a way to get in the way #goodtrouble." Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images


Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle joined civil rights leaders and other leading figures in paying tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80.

What they're saying: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden wrote in a statement Saturday: "We are made in the image of God, and then there is John Lewis. How could someone in flesh and blood be so courageous, so full of hope and love in the face of so much hate, violence, and vengeance?"

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:20 a.m. ET: 14,082,979 — Total deaths: 597,227 — Total recoveries — 7,917,264Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:20 a.m. ET: 3,648,048 — Total deaths: 139,267 — Total recoveries: 1,107,204 — Total tested: 44,203,733Map.
  3. 2020: Joe Biden releases plan to safely reopen schools.
  4. Congress: Rep. Kevin McCarthy to require masks at conference next Tuesday.
  5. Public health: The pain of the coronavirus is about to get a lot worse — Doctors have gotten better at treating patientsDem chairman: White House blocked CDC from testifying on school openings.
  6. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through NovemberCoronavirus threatens kids' food programs.
It's about to get a lot worse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

For months now, American workers, families and small businesses have been saying they can't keep up their socially distanced lives for much longer. We've now arrived at "much longer" — and the pandemic isn't going away anytime soon.

The big picture: The relief policies and stopgap measures that we cobbled together to get us through the toughest weeks worked for a while, but they're starting to crumble just as cases are spiking in the majority of states.

