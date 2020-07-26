2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Civil rights icon John Lewis honored with ceremonies across Alabama

"​The Boy from Troy"​ service for the late Rep. John Lewis July 25 in Troy, Alabama. Ceremonies are planned for the next six days honoring the life of civil rights icon. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The life of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is being celebrated in a series of memorials this weekend across Alabama, the state in which he was born.

The big picture: Six days of remembrance for the giant of the civil rights movement, who died on July 17 at age 80, began Saturday morning with a service celebrating "The Boy from Troy" at Trojan Arena, Troy University, per a schedule provided by his family. Following this weekend's ceremonies, Lewis' body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol for a week, starting Monday.

A girl reads a program during the Trojan Arena service on July 25, after which Lewis' body lay in repose. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
People listen to speakers at the July 25 Trojan Arena service, which observed physical distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
The family of Lewis watch pallbearers prepare to bring his casket into Brown Chapel A.ME. Church for a private service in Selma, Alabama, where he was to lie in repose on the night of July 25. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Military pallbearers take the casket of Lewis out of a hearse as they prepare to carry him into Brown Chapel A.ME. Church for a private service in Selma, Alabama, on July 25. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the week as ceremonies for Lewis are held. Please check back for updates.

Rashaan Ayesh
Jul 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John Lewis to lie in state at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda for a week starting Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Over 30 Americans have lied in state since 1852, making America's distinguished citizens available for public viewing, including the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, President George H.W. Bush and Sen. John McCain. Given COVID-19, Lewis will lie in state at the top of the East Front Steps of the Capitol for public viewing. Face masks are required and social distancing will be strictly enforced. 

Marisa FernandezRebecca Falconer
Updated 15 mins ago - Science

Hurricane Hanna pummels southern Texas

Hurricane Hanna is lashing southern Texas with powerful winds and rain after making landfall in the state Saturday evening, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Why it matters: Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, and the first to reach the Texas Gulf Coast since Harvey in 2017. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a Disaster Declaration as the storm made landfall "just 6 mph shy of Category 2 status," the Texas Division of Emergency Management noted.

Sara Fischer
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Sinclair tells local stations not to air controversial "plandemic" interview

Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcast Group asked its dozens of local affiliates across the U.S. this weekend not to air a controversial interview conducted on its program "America This Week," which touted conspiracy theories that NIAID director Anthony Fauci started the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Sinclair has been caught up in controversies around journalism ethics before. Most notably, it asked journalists at affiliates to read pro-Trump scripts about "fake news" in 2018.

