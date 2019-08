Jill Biden has a message for voters backing 2020 rivals of her husband, Joe Biden: Your candidate may be better on a policy issue, but the bottom line is "we have to beat [President] Trump."

What she's saying: In video filmed by MSNBC at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, Monday, Dr. Biden said, "I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who's going to win this race." She pointed to his consistently strong poll numbers, with some showing he'd beat Trump.