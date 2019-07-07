Trump's approval rating hits highest point, but Biden leads poll

A strong U.S. economy has helped propel President Trump to his highest ever approval rating. But former Vice President Joe Biden would beat him in an election, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll published Sunday morning.

Details: The survey of 1,008 adults finds Trump is polling competitively for re-election against 4 of 5 possible Democratic presidential candidates. However, the poll of all adults shows former Biden leading by 14 points (55%-41%). Among all registered voters, Biden is ahead by 10 points (53%-43%).