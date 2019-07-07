Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Trump's approval rating hits highest point, but Biden leads poll

A comination photo of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Photos: Saul Loeb and Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

A strong U.S. economy has helped propel President Trump to his highest ever approval rating. But former Vice President Joe Biden would beat him in an election, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll published Sunday morning.

Details: The survey of 1,008 adults finds Trump is polling competitively for re-election against 4 of 5 possible Democratic presidential candidates. However, the poll of all adults shows former Biden leading by 14 points (55%-41%). Among all registered voters, Biden is ahead by 10 points (53%-43%).

By the numbers: The poll found 44% approve of Trump's overall job performance — up 5 percentage points from April and 2 points better than his peak early in his presidency. However, 53% disapprove, keeping him at majority disapproval continuously for his first 2.5 years in office — a record for any president in modern polling, the poll notes.

