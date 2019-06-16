Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg surge in South Carolina poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden's commanding lead has taken a hit in South Carolina, dropping from 46% to 37% as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (17%) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (11%) surged to the No. 2 and No. 3. spots, according to the latest Post and Courier-Change research poll of 2,312 South Carolina voters.

Why it matters: South Carolina is a key early primary state in which black voters play an especially important role. The state will host its Democratic convention on June 21, an event expected to be attended by almost every candidate.