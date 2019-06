At least 6 Democratic presidential hopefuls would defeat President Trump in a head-to-head matchup if it were held now, according to a new Quinnipiac University national poll that surveyed 1,214 registered voters nationwide.

The bottom line: In descending order, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Cory Booker all polled higher in a direct one-to-one matchup with Trump.