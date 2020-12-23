Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Report: Iran online drive targeted officials debunking Trump election claims

FBI Director Christopher Wray during an October news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Investigators found Iran was behind an online drive to incite lethal violence against FBI Director Chris Wray and other officials who refuted President Trump and his supporters' baseless election claims, the Washington Post first reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FBI's findings on the "Enemies of the People" site, which outlets report featured officials' addresses and other personal details alongside photos of them with crosshairs over them, indicate Iran has tried to cause discord in the U.S. before and after the election.

Details: Other targets on the now-defunct site and associated social media posts include former election security official Chris Krebs, who was fired by Trump after debunking election misinformation, alongside false claims about the election result, WashPost notes.

  • Also featured were two GOP governors who certified President-elect Joe Biden's election win: Arizona's Doug Ducey and Georgia's Brian Kemp, per the Wall Street Journal. Kemp said last week that pro-Trump conspiracy theorists had threatened his family.
  • Disinformation was also spread on the site against voting machine companies, with far-right social media users calling for a 20-year-old Dominion Voting Systems worker's "imprisonment, torture or execution," with one post featuring an "animated image of a hanging noose," WashPost reports. Another Dominion worker is suing the Trump campaign and others for for spreading false conspiracy theories.

What they're saying: WashPost obtained a statement from the bureau sent to several officials featured on the site saying, "The FBI is in possession of highly credible information indicating Iranian advanced persistent threat actors were almost certainly responsible for the creation of a website, called 'Enemies of the People' containing death threats aimed at U.S. election officials in mid-December 2020."

  • The FBI did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Of note: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in October that Iran had sent threatening emails to Democratic voters in the U.S. and spreading videos claiming people could vote more than once.

  • Iran at the time denied it was trying to interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

Shawna Chen
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Dominion worker sues Trump campaign and conservative media for defamation

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

An election worker at Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Trump, his lawyers and conservative media networks, among others, for spreading false conspiracy theories that he says forced him into hiding.

Why it matters: Trump and his allies' baseless claims of election fraud, including allegations that Dominion rigged its voting machines, have resulted in threats against election workers.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Dec 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Nonprofit coalition demands Biden act on misinformation

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A large collection of nonprofits is sending an open letter today calling on the incoming Biden-Harris administration to do a better job of both educating the public on misinformation and taking stronger action to protect the health care system, voting process and other critical institutions.

Why it matters: Misinformation amplified on social media has worn down the factual foundations of democracy and led to an upsurge in conspiracy theories on everything from the 2020 election results to how COVID-19 spreads.

Jonathan Swan
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump turns on everyone

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump, in his final days, is turning bitterly on virtually every person around him, griping about anyone who refuses to indulge conspiracy theories or hopeless bids to overturn the election, several top officials tell Axios.

The latest: Targets of his outrage include Vice President Pence, chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Secretary of State Pompeo and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

