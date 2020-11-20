Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Georgia secretary of state says election certification not complete despite prior announcement

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday issued a correction to a prior announcement that the state's election results had been certified, saying the official certification could instead be expected later in the day.

The state of play: President-elect Biden is expected to win the state by a little more than 12,000 votes.

  • Since the margin is within 0.5%, the Trump campaign has until Tuesday to request a recount. That recount would be done using scanning machines and would be paid for by the counties, per AP.

What he's saying: "Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie," Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol on Friday, NPR reports.

  • "As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state's office or of courts or of either campaign."

The big picture: The certification comes as President Trump and his campaign are seeking to discredit election tallies in key swing states that flipped to Biden this cycle as the president has engaged in baseless and unproven claims of widespread voter fraud that affected their results.

  • Secretaries of state and election officials across the nation have reported no instances of widespread voter fraud, whether through in-person or mail-in voting.

This breaking news item has been updated after the Georgia secretary of state's office issued a correction to its previous announcement.

Ursula Perano
Nov 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump called Michigan Republican who wanted to flip vote on Wayne County election certification

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Monica Palmer, a Republican election canvasser in Wayne County, Mich., told the Washington Post on Thursday that she received a personal call from President Trump this week.

Why it matters: Palmer and her GOP counterpart, William Hartmann, voted in favor of certifying the county's election results on Tuesday, but later attempted to rescind their decision after claiming that Democrats backed out of a promise to audit votes. That certification in Michigan's most-populous county helped to cement President-elect Biden's win in the swing state.

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Romney: Trump's efforts to overturn election result are "undemocratic"

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tweeted Thursday that President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result make it "difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president."

Why it matters: It's Romney's sharpest, most focused criticism of Trump yet. While the Utah senator has publicly needled the president over his actions during the last few months — especially regarding Trump's embrace of conspiracy theories like QAnon — he often has couched his criticism by targeting people across the political spectrum.

Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden maintains lead in Georgia after hand recount

Gwinnett County election workers handling ballots as part of the recount on Nov. 16. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Georgia election officials released the results of the state's hand ballot recount of the 5 million votes cast in the presidential election on Thursday.

Why it matters: The report concludes that President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by 12,284 votes, slightly narrowing Biden's lead of around 14,000 before the risk-limiting audit.

