Georgia secretary of state says election certification not complete despite prior announcement

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday issued a correction to a prior announcement that the state's election results had been certified, saying the official certification could instead be expected later in the day.

The state of play: President-elect Biden is expected to win the state by a little more than 12,000 votes.

Since the margin is within 0.5%, the Trump campaign has until Tuesday to request a recount. That recount would be done using scanning machines and would be paid for by the counties, per AP.

What he's saying: "Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie," Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol on Friday, NPR reports.

"As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state's office or of courts or of either campaign."

The big picture: The certification comes as President Trump and his campaign are seeking to discredit election tallies in key swing states that flipped to Biden this cycle as the president has engaged in baseless and unproven claims of widespread voter fraud that affected their results.

Secretaries of state and election officials across the nation have reported no instances of widespread voter fraud, whether through in-person or mail-in voting.

This breaking news item has been updated after the Georgia secretary of state's office issued a correction to its previous announcement.