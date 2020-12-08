Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Christopher Krebs unloads on Trump disinformation "threat"

Christopher Krebs, the nation's former top election security official, tells "Axios on HBO" that President Trump is spreading disinformation, which he described as a form of domestic "threat" that he swore an oath to defend against in his job.

  • "The caller was inside the house," Krebs told me. "The president is a big part of the disinformation that's coming out there about the rigged election, but there are absolutely others."

Why it matters: This is the clearest expression from Krebs of how he views his former boss, who fired him for putting out a statement saying that the 2020 election was the most secure in American history.

  • Krebs had refused to co-sign — and in fact publicly contradicted — Trump's conspiracy theories that hacked computer systems flipped the election by switching votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

Between the lines: Asked how he grappled with Trump's false claims while he was still working for him, Krebs said, "One of the questions we asked: 'What would we do if the Russians were doing this?'"

  • "The oath that we pledged coming into office as a federal official is that you uphold and defend the Constitution from threats foreign and domestic. We upheld our oath, carried it out."
  • When asked the obvious follow-up — is President Trump a domestic threat? — Krebs replied: "There is disinformation that he is spreading. I mean, disinformation is one type of threat."

The big picture: Despite receiving death threats from Trump supporters, Krebs is continuing to speak out against Trump's campaign to falsely claim the election was stolen from him. And Krebs is calling on Republican leaders to join him.

  • "Republican leadership needs to stand up and say that, 'This is not, this is just not what we need to be telling the American people right now,'" Krebs said.
  • "We need to be restoring confidence in the election. We need to be restoring confidence in democracy. We all just for some reason think that democracy is resilient and can withstand this sort of attack."
  • "I actually think that democracy's quite fragile. And when the institutions themselves are under attack from the inside, as you said, that's pretty close to an existential issue. And so we need the other parts of, you know, the three-part government to actively push back and actively engage."

Go deeper

Axios
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews former cyber chief Christopher Krebs

On the Season 3 finale of “Axios on HBO," former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs tells Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan whether he thinks President Trump is a domestic threat:

  • “There is disinformation that he is spreading. I mean, disinformation is one type of threat,” Krebs said.

Catch the full interview and much more on Monday, Dec. 7 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Axios
Dec 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Armed election protesters rally outside Michigan secretary of state's home

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson during a November press conferencein Detroit. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday night called for threats against elected officials to "stop" after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said armed protesters gathered outside her home and shouted "baseless conspiracy theories about the election."

Why it matters: Saturday's protest follows Trump's persistent unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Election officials in states including Georgia and Pennsylvania have reported receiving death threats over the election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's wild Inauguration Day exit

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump is considering a made-for-TV grand finale: a White House departure on Marine One and final Air Force One flight to Florida for a political rally opposite Joe Biden's inauguration, sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: The former network star is privately discussing using his waning powers as commander in chief to order up the exit he wants after dissing Biden by refusing to concede the election, welcome him to the White House or commit to attending his inauguration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

