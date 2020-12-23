Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Dominion worker sues Trump campaign and conservative media for defamation

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

An election worker at Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit Tuesday against President Trump, his lawyers and conservative media networks, among others, for spreading false conspiracy theories that he says forced him into hiding.

Why it matters: Trump and his allies' baseless claims of election fraud, including allegations that Dominion rigged its voting machines, have resulted in threats against election workers.

The big picture: Eric Coomer, director of product strategy and security for Dominion, became the face of these claims, the lawsuit states. Trump and his lawyers singled him out to millions of followers, calling him a "vicious, vicious man" who is "close to Antifa" and rigged the election for Biden, per the suit.

  • The onslaught of threats forced Coomer to leave his home and sever ties with friends and family, he claims.
  • The lawsuit also implicates OANN and Newsmax, two rising conservative outlets favored by Trump, for "recklessly" publishing false statements about Coomer.
"While this theory [of election fraud] has been thoroughly rejected, its immediate and life-threatening effects remain very real. Without concern for the truth or the consequences of their reckless conduct, Defendants branded Dr. Coomer a traitor to the United States, a terrorist, and a criminal of the highest order."
— Excerpt from Coomer's lawsuit

Context: Coomer wasn't the only one harassed in the aftermath of the election.

Of note: After Dominion and Smartmatic, another voting machine company, threatened right-wing outlets with legal action, Newsmax, Fox Business and Fox News backtracked on allegations of fraud and aired corrections and clarifications.

Read the full lawsuit, obtained by CPR, via DocumentCloud:

Sara FischerUrsula Perano
Dec 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Right-wing shows air clarifications about "rigged" voting machines after legal threats

Shows on Newsmax, Fox Business and Fox News have begun airing corrections and clarifications to baseless allegations of election fraud involving Smartmatic and Dominion following legal threats by the two voting machine companies.

Why it matters: Defamation lawsuits could prove to be very costly, especially for fledgling networks like Newsmax and OAN that are trying to lure investors to be able to take on Fox News. Unsubstantiated claims about election-rigging have been heavily promoted by President Trump and his allies, including on these networks.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus payments

A screenshot of President Trump making the announcement. Photo: President Trump/Twitter

President Trump indicated in a video Tuesday evening that he won't sign the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill and $1.4 trillion government funding measure passed by Congress if it's not amended to increase stimulus payments.

Why it matters: The surprise announcement could delay desperately needed aid for millions of Americans if Trump decides not to sign the package as it stands. It also risks a government shutdown on Dec. 28.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's pardon spree begins

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

President Trump began his expected pardon spree on Tuesday, issuing 20 pardons and commutations.

Driving the news: Convicted former GOP Reps. Duncan Hunter, Chris Collins — the first two congressmen to endorse Trump in the 2016 election — and Russia probe figures George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan were among the wave of 15 pardons and five commutations.

