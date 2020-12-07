Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Armed election protesters rally outside Michigan secretary of state's home

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson during a November press conferencein Detroit. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday night called for threats against elected officials to "stop" after Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said "armed" protesters gathered outside her home and shouted "baseless conspiracy theories about the election."

Why it matters: Saturday's protest follows Trump's persistent unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Election officials in states including Georgia and Pennsylvania have reported receiving death threats over the election.

  • Trump supporters, some of whom were armed, rallied outside an Arizona election center last month while vote-counting was taking place.

Details: The Michigan Trump supporters' protest had the "primary purpose of intimidation of public officials who are carrying out the oath of office" and "spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections," Benson said in a statement.

  • "They targeted me in my role as Michigan’s chief election officer. But the threats of those gathered weren’t actually aimed at me — or any other elected officials in this state. They were aimed at the voters," said Benson, whose 4-year-old son was at home with her when the protest occurred.
"Through threats of violence, intimidation and bullying, the armed people outside my home and their political allies seek to undermine and silence the will and voices of every voter in this state, no matter who they voted for."

For the record: Republican leaders in Michigan have said they "have not yet been aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election" in the state.

Worth noting: The FBI charged several suspects in October over two alleged plots by armed groups to kidnap Whitmer and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam over their responses to the pandemic.

  • Whitmer said in a tweet Sunday night, "Threats against our elected officials, no matter their party, are dangerous and unacceptable. This must stop. Now is the time to come together against our common enemy: COVID-19."

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Georgia governor declines Trump's request to help overturn election result

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back on Saturday after President Trump pressed him to help overturn the state's election results.

Driving the news: Trump asked the Republican governor over the phone Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in Georgia, per the Washington Post. Kemp refused.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump repeats election misinformation in first post-election rally

President Trump at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Ga., yesterday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump, during his first rally since he lost the 2020 election, falsely stated again on Saturday night that he won in Wisconsin and Georgia (Joe Biden won both), and said he'll push for "a complete overhaul of our election security systems."

Why it matters: To the frustration of some top Republicans, Trump spent more time on his own grievances than on the ostensible purpose of the rally in Valdosta, Georgia — getting Republicans to vote for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine whether Mitch McConnell stays majority leader.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"SNL" skewers Michigan state election fraud hearing in cold open

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Saturday Night Live" returned after a monthlong break with a parody in the cold open of this week's Michigan State Legislature hearing on the Trump campaign's unfounded claims of election fraud.

Details: Kate McKinnon's Rudy Giuliani vowed to introduce "highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals" as witnesses. Enter Cecily Strong as Melissa Carone, a Dominion Voting Systems contractor and Trump supporter, who was likened to an "SNL" character after she claimed during testimony that "dead people voted."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow