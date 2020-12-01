Georgia election official to Trump: Condemn “potential acts of violence”

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting implementation manager, called on President Trump and the state's Republican senators to denounce threats against election workers in a press conference on Tuesday.

Why it matters: State election workers have been the recipients of death threats after conspiracy theorists shared false videos about the election results on social media. Trump and his allies continue to claim widespread election fraud took place in the state.

The big picture: Sterling, a Republican, said repeatedly that “it’s not right” and “this has to stop.” He noted that he, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family, have also received threats.

Sterling referenced Trump attorney Joe DiGenova's recent comments about former cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs, who had debunked the president's claims of election fraud before being fired. The Trump campaign said at the time that Krebs “should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at down and shot.”

"All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this," Sterling added.

What he’s saying: "Mr. President. It looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. We're investigating … And you have the rights to go through the course,” Sterling said. “[But] stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone's going to get killed.”