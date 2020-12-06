Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trump repeats election misinformation in first post-election rally

President Trump. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump, during his first rally since he lost the 2020 election, falsely stated again on Saturday night that he won in Wisconsin and Georgia (Joe Biden won both), and said he'll push for "a complete overhaul of our election security systems."

Why it matters: To the frustration of some top Republicans, Trump spent more time on his own grievances than on the ostensible purpose of the rally in Valdosta, Georgia — getting Republicans to vote for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine whether Mitch McConnell stays majority leader.

What he's saying: "We've won two elections, believe it or not. I think I won the second one by more than I won the first one," Trump told supporters. (Recounts confirmed that Biden won.)

  • "If you want to do something to [Democrats] — I don't want to use the word revenge, but it is a certain revenge," Trump said, "you show up and vote in record numbers. That's what you have to do. They can only win if they cheat."

For the record: Trump's remarks lasted 1 hour, 41 minutes — including a 6½-minute video montage from Newsmax and OAN that took a Zapruder-film approach to try to stoke conspiracy theories about Georgia vote-counting.

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov.: No special session to overturn election results

Axios
Politics & Policy

Georgia governor declines Trump's request to help overturn election result

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back on Saturday after President Trump pressed him to help overturn the state's election results.

Driving the news: Trump asked the Republican governor over the phone Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in Georgia, per the Washington Post. Kemp refused.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov.: No special session to overturn election results

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will not call a special session of the state legislature to hand Georgia's electoral college votes to President Trump — something the president has called for despite Biden's victory in the state.

The backdrop: Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the election. He has pressured Kemp on Twitter and in a phone call to call the General Assembly back in to give Georgia's electors to him instead of Biden, who won the state by more than 12,000 votes.

Mike AllenMargaret Talev
Health

America's vaccine trust crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An alarming number of Americans say they'd reject a COVID-19 vaccine, posing a risk to the country's ability to achieve widespread immunity.

Why it matters: Vaccine adoption is a matter of trust, and trust in most institutions is at generational lows. Anthony Fauci has said 70-75% of Americans will need to vaccinate to get the country on the road to normality.

