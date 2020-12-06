Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Georgia Republican Lt. Gov.: No special session to overturn election results

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will not call a special session of the state legislature to hand Georgia's electoral college votes to President Trump — something the president has called for despite Biden's victory in the state.

The backdrop: Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the election. He has pressured Kemp on Twitter and in a phone call to call the General Assembly back in to give Georgia's electors to him instead of Biden, who won the state by more than 12,000 votes.

What he's saying: Duncan, who voted and campaigned for Trump, said that "calling the general assembly back in at this point would almost be along the lines of a solution trying to find a problem," since Georgia has completed multiple recounts that affirmed Biden as the winner.

  • "I absolutely believe that to be the case, that the governor is not going to call us into a special session."
  • "We certainly will not move the goalposts at this point in the election," Duncan told host Jake Tapper.

Worth noting: Trump has called the race "rigged" and attacked Duncan, Kemp, as well as Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger. Tapper asked Duncan if those attacks and lies about Georgia's election "disgust" him.

  • "It disgusts me," Duncan said. "All of us in this position have got increased security around us and our families and it's not American, it's not what democracy is all about but it's reality right now. So we are going to continue to do our jobs."

Go deeper

Axios
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia governor declines Trump's request to help overturn election result

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back on Saturday after President Trump pressed him to help overturn the state's election results.

Driving the news: Trump asked the Republican governor over the phone Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in Georgia, per the Washington Post. Kemp refused.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
4 hours ago - World

U.S. and Europe head in opposite coronavirus directions

Expand chart
Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

While the U.S. continues to set records for new coronavirus cases, European countries have managed to turn their own terrifying spikes around.

The big picture: As some states in the U.S. crack down to head off the worst, the debate in countries like the U.K. and France has shifted to whether and how to lighten their own restrictions before the holidays.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - World

Microwave energy likely behind illnesses of American diplomats in Cuba and China

Personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in Havana in 2017, after the State Department announced plans to halve the embassy's staff following mysterious health problems affecting over 20 people associated with the U.S. embassy. Photo: Sven Creutzmann/Mambo photo/Getty Images

A radiofrequency energy of radiation that includes microwaves likely caused American diplomats in China and Cuba to fall ill with neurological symptoms over the past four years, a report published Saturday finds.

Why it matters: The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's report doesn't attribute blame for the suspected attacks, but it notes there "was significant research in Russia/USSR into the effects of pulsed, rather than continuous wave [radiofrequency] exposures."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow