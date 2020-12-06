Georgia Republican Lt. Gov.: No special session to overturn election results

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will not call a special session of the state legislature to hand Georgia's electoral college votes to President Trump — something the president has called for despite Biden's victory in the state.

The backdrop: Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the election. He has pressured Kemp on Twitter and in a phone call to call the General Assembly back in to give Georgia's electors to him instead of Biden, who won the state by more than 12,000 votes.

What he's saying: Duncan, who voted and campaigned for Trump, said that "calling the general assembly back in at this point would almost be along the lines of a solution trying to find a problem," since Georgia has completed multiple recounts that affirmed Biden as the winner.

"I absolutely believe that to be the case, that the governor is not going to call us into a special session."

"We certainly will not move the goalposts at this point in the election," Duncan told host Jake Tapper.

Worth noting: Trump has called the race "rigged" and attacked Duncan, Kemp, as well as Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger. Tapper asked Duncan if those attacks and lies about Georgia's election "disgust" him.