Georgia Gov. Kemp says pro-Trump conspiracy theorists have threatened his family

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaking in Savannah on Dec. 15. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday told reporters that he, his wife and three daughters have been targeted with conspiracy theory-fueled death threats and false claims after he refused President Trump's request to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Why it matters: Kemp did not blame Trump for the attacks, even though the president has openly raged against the governor, promoted false claims of election fraud and attempted to encourage officials to overturn Biden's victory.

Context: Trump asked Kemp over the phone in early December to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in Georgia.

  • Kemp refused, and Trump in turn denounced the governor in a tweet.

What they're saying: “It has gotten ridiculous — from death threats, bribes from China, the social media posts that my children are getting,” Kemp said. “We have the ‘no crying in politics rule’ in the Kemp house. But this is stuff that, if I said it, I would be taken to the woodshed and would never see the light of day.”

  • “I can assure you I can handle myself. And if they’re brave enough to come out from underneath that keyboard or behind it, we can have a little conversation if they would like to.”

The big picture: Kemp said his relationship with Trump is "fine."

  • "I know he’s frustrated, and I’ve disagreed on things with him before,” the governor said, adding: “Look, at the end of the day, I’ve got to follow the laws and the Constitution and the Constitution of this state.”

Trump, however, has called Kemp a “fool” and a "clown" and said he was "ashamed" for endorsing him in 2018.

States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations

A sign announcing the beginning of immunizations against COVID-19 at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center on in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.

The big picture: Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, per CNBC.

Trump's Turkey sanctions could give Erdoğan and Biden a clean slate

Biden and Erdoğan in 2016. Photo: Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty

President Trump’s imposition of long-awaited sanctions on Turkey this week over its purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system illustrates the fragile state of a critical relationship — but it may also allow President-elect Joe Biden to start fresh with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Why it matters: Erdoğan raged against the sanctions, which target Turkey’s defense procurement agency and the agency’s leaders, as a “hostile attack” from a NATO ally. Trump had resisted pressure to impose them, but Congress forced his hand.

Incoming White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Cedric Richmond during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in December 2019. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.), the incoming White House senior adviser for President-elect Joe Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine for 14 days, the Biden-Harris transition team announced in a statement on Thursday.

What they're saying: "Richmond was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the President-elect. President-elect Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," per a statement from transition spokesperson Kate Bedingfield. Biden tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday.

