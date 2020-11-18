Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump says he fired top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs

Christopher Krebs. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump announced on Twitter Tuesday night that Christopher Krebs, the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, had been fired effective immediately.

Why it matters: Krebs, who is responsible for securing voting technology, has drawn bipartisan praise for his handling of the election and debunking of misinformation. Reuters recently reported he expected to be fired after he pushed back against false claims that Democrats "rigged" the election, a claim that Trump has heavily promoted.

Our thought bubble: Krebs is a universally respected figure even in the notoriously fractious world of cybersecurity and information security, notes Zach Dorfman, author of Axios’ Codebook newsletter.

What they're saying: "Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomrorow. #Protect2020," Krebs tweeted Tuesday evening from his personal account following the news of his termination.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, called Krebs' firing "pathetic, but sadly predictable."

  • “Throughout this election, the CISA and Director Krebs have worked diligently to safeguard our elections, provide vital support to state and local election officials, and inform the American people about what was true and what was not. In the best tradition of government service, they spoke truth to power and helped keep Americans and our institutions safe," Schiff said in a statement.
  • “Instead of rewarding this great service, President Trump is retaliating against Director Krebs and other officials who did their duty. It’s pathetic, but sadly predictable that upholding and protecting our democratic processes would be cause for firing."

The big picture: Krebs' firing signals that Trump continues to feel unshackled in the post-election period to punish officials he views as disloyal, even if it’s at the expense of his own administration’s morale and ability to function.

  • Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, replaced Mark Esper as acting secretary of Defense, after Trump clashed with Esper over a number of issues since the summer.
  • Trump named Michael Ellis, a former aide to House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes, who most recently served as the NSC official in charge of intelligence programs, general counsel of the National Security Agency.
  • The Pentagon’s top policy official, James Anderson, resigned in anticipation of being fired by Trump. Anderson was replaced by Anthony Tata, an administration loyalist who was denied the job earlier this year after his prior bigoted comments came to light.
  • Trump officials named Kash Patel, another former aide to Devin Nunes, as chief of staff to the secretary of defense.
  • The Pentagon’s undersecretary of defense for intelligence was also forced to resign and replaced with Ezra Cohen-Watnick, another former NSC staffer and Trump loyalist.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Chuck Grassley says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chuck Grassley. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Stringer

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has tested positive for the coronavirus, he tweeted Tuesday.

Why it matters: Grassley is the second oldest member of the Senate at 87 years old, meaning he is at high risk for a severe infection, according to the CDC. The Iowa senator is the third in the line of succession to the presidency as president pro tempore of the Senate.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Cases are peaking now in most of the country — Health care workers at a breaking point — Axios-Ipsos poll: The coronavirus wakeup call.
  2. Economy: Vaccine hopes are powering Wall Street.
  3. Politics: Biden's coronavirus challenge: Reaching Trump voters.
  4. Social media: Cases are spiking, but our attention isn’t.
  5. 🎧 Podcast: Moderna's chief medical officer on its blockbuster vaccine news.
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Corporate America's revolving door for Black employees

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Systemic racism is leading to a turnover problem in corporate America: Companies have a hard time holding on to Black employees.

Why it matters: Beyond affecting individual professionals and teams, a corporate culture that causes attrition can spread rot through entire companies.

