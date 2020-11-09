Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Photo: Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will replace Mark Esper as acting secretary of defense, President Trump tweeted on Monday.

Why it matters: Trump has clashed with Esper over a number of issues since the summer, and he was expected to be one of the first Cabinet secretaries to be removed after the election.

Between the lines: The Pentagon chief lost Trump's favor after he rebuffed the idea of sending active-duty military to deal with racial justice protests over the summer and distanced himself from the clearing of Lafayette Square protesters for a photo op at St. John's church.

  • Esper has also been working with Congress on legislation to remove the names of Confederate leaders from military bases, a move that has further put him at odds with the president, according to NBC News.
  • The change is effective immediately. Miller previously oversaw special operations forces in counterterrorism.

The big picture: Other Cabinet officials expected to be fired by Trump in the lame-duck session include CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Trump has also teased the idea of firing Anthony Fauci, but he would not be able to do so directly because Fauci is not a political appointee.

What they're saying: "I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately," Trump tweeted.

  • "Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service," Trump tweeted.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
11 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million

A health worker takes a patient's temperature before sending them to be tested at a COVID-19 testing site in St. John's Well Child and Family Center, Los Angeles, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. surpassed 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The U.S. has reported over 100,000 new coronavirus cases every day since last Wednesday, when it first passed the threshold, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump privately discussing 2024 run

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump has already told advisers he's thinking about running for president again in 2024, two sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is the clearest indication yet that Trump understands he has lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden — even as the president continues to falsely insist that he is the true winner, that there has been election fraud and that his team will fight to the end in the courts.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow