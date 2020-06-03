Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Esper catches White House off guard with opposition to military use, photo op

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a press briefing Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that permits the president to use active-duty troops on U.S. soil, in order to quell protests against racial injustice.

Why it matters: President Trump threatened this week to deploy military forces if state and local governments aren't able to squash violent protests. Axios reported on Wednesday that Trump is backing off the idea for now, but that he hasn't ruled it out.

What they're saying: "The option to use active-duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a matter of last resort and only in the most urgent and dire of situations," Esper said. "We are not in one of those situations now."

Behind the scenes: Multiple sources close to the president tell Axios' Jonathan Swan they were perplexed by the NBC interview and wondered what Esper was trying to achieve. The combination of that interview plus Wednesday's press conference — in which he undercut the president — has the Secretary of Defense in precarious standing with the White House.

The big picture: Esper attempted to clean up a number of comments he made earlier this week, including about the need to "dominate the battlespace" in a call with governors: "In retrospect I would use different wording so as not to distract or allow some to suggest we were militarizing the issue," he told reporters.

  • Contradicting comments he made to NBC News Tuesday, Esper also said that he did, in fact, know that Trump was leading him to St. John's Church on Monday after police forcibly cleared protesters from outside the White House.
  • “I did know we were going to the church," Esper. "I did not know a photo op was happening. ... I do everything I can to try to stay apolitical and to try and stay out of situations that may appear political."
  • Esper also said that an investigation has been launched into the use of a medevac helicopter to hover low over protesters in Washington as a "show of force," and called the killing of George Floyd by police a "horrible crime."

Ursula Perano
14 hours ago

Esper says he had no notice before being led to join Trump photo op

President Trump with Esper following behind him. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told NBC on Tuesday he had no notice that he was being led with President Trump on Monday to a photo op at St. John's Episcopal Church, saying: "I thought I was going to do two things: to see some damage and to talk to the troops."

Why it matters: The visit has received backlash from both sides of the political aisle as well as clergy from the church.

Alayna Treene, Alexi McCammond
Jun 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump walks to historic St. John's Church outside White House as protests rage

President Trump walked to the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, located just steps away from the White House across Lafayette Park, on Monday night as protests linked to the murder of George Floyd raged across the capital and cities around the country.

What we're seeing: Military police and park rangers used physical force and tear gas on peaceful protestors to clear the area so that Trump could "pay respects" to the church that was damaged by a fire on Sunday.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
57 mins ago - World

Chinese coronavirus test maker agreed to build a Xinjiang gene bank

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A leading Chinese gene sequencing and biomedical firm that said it would build a gene bank in Xinjiang is supplying coronavirus tests around the world.

Why it matters: U.S. officials are worried that widespread coronavirus testing may provide an opportunity for state-connected companies to compile massive DNA databases for research as well as genetics-based surveillance.

