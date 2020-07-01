Poll: A record number of Americans want more immigration
A mural painted by Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
For the first time, the number of Americans who want higher immigration levels has surpassed those who want them lowered, according to Gallup, which has tracked responses to the question since 1965.
The big picture: The Trump administration has temporarily cut off several major paths of immigration using coronavirus emergency powers. But the new survey, which went out before the Supreme Court DACA decision and new visa restrictions, found a record 34% of Americans actually want more immigration.
- The percentage of Americans wanting less immigration has fallen to a new low of 28%, while a slim plurality of Americans want immigration levels maintained as is.
Between the lines: The survey results reveal the growing, significant political disparities over the issue of immigration.
- Support for increased immigration has sharply risen among Democrats and independents over the last couple of years, but has slightly fallen among Republicans, according to Gallup.
- Half of Democrats would prefer increased immigration, compared to just 13% of Republicans.