Poll: A record number of Americans want more immigration

For the first time, the number of Americans who want higher immigration levels has surpassed those who want them lowered, according to Gallup, which has tracked responses to the question since 1965.

The big picture: The Trump administration has temporarily cut off several major paths of immigration using coronavirus emergency powers. But the new survey, which went out before the Supreme Court DACA decision and new visa restrictions, found a record 34% of Americans actually want more immigration.

The percentage of Americans wanting less immigration has fallen to a new low of 28%, while a slim plurality of Americans want immigration levels maintained as is.

Between the lines: The survey results reveal the growing, significant political disparities over the issue of immigration.