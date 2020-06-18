49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules Trump administration illegally ended DACA

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In a Thursday decision, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) —  upholding protections from deportation for roughly 649,000 unauthorized immigrants in the U.S.

Why it matters: It's an unexpected victory for immigration activists. In the opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with the liberal justices, wrote that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA in the fall of 2017 was "arbitrary and capricious."

Between the lines: The Trump administration has legal authority to end DACA, but the court found that the way it rescinded the program in 2017 violated federal law.

  • "The dispute before the Court is not whether DHS may rescind DACA. All parties agree that it may. The dispute is instead primarily about the procedure the agency followed in doing so," Justice Roberts wrote in the opinion.

By the numbers: DACA recipients were brought to the U.S. illegally as children — under 16 years of age — and many have grown up in the country.

  • Most are in their 20s and early 30s. Nearly half of DACA recipients are 26 years or older, according to data by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
  • 45% of active DACA recipients were living in California and Texas as of the end of 2019.
  • Top industries for immigrants who are eligible for the DACA program (but not necessarily actively enrolled) include food services, grocery stores and hospitals, according to analysis by New American Economy. These industries have become crucial during the coronavirus pandemic.

How we got here: Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded DACA in the fall of 2017, which kicked off a long process of lawsuits and federal court decisions leading to the Supreme Court taking up the case in November of 2019.

Read the opinion.

Go deeper

Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: DoorDash valued at $16 billion after new funding round

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

DoorDash has raised $400 million in new equity funding at a $16 billion post-money valuation, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: For all the talk of deals that didn't happen because of coronavirus, this one is a product of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Big corporate climate pledges often can't work without policy changes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Lyft's newly announced plan to go 100% electric by 2030 blends ambition on climate with an admission that making good relies on variables it can perhaps influence but can't control.

Why it matters: The ride-hailing giant is admirably open about something that can get lost in the avalanche of big pledges over the last two years. They need policy changes to make it work.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.5 million Americans filed new applications for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of unemployment applications is still historically high, though they have steadily dropped since peaking at 6.9 million at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow