Humberto strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

Humberto strengthened into a hurricane as it moved east into the Atlantic Ocean Sunday night, and the National Hurricane Center warns Bermuda is set to be impacted with heavy rain from the Category 1 storm.

The latest: Humberto was moving at 3 mph 785 miles west of Bermuda at 11 p.m., with sustained winds of 75 mph. It lashed the Hurricane Dorian-devastated Bahamas with 70 mph winds as it scraped past, but the NHC said the nation escaped the bulk of the storm. The northwest Bahamas would see 1 to 2 inches of additional rain from Humberto's outer rain bands "with isolated storm total amounts of 6 inches," the NHC said.