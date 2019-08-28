Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Hurricane Dorian has triggered power outages and flooding as it sweeps across the Caribbean and toward the U.S. mainland, as it threatens to strengthen into a Category 3 storm, AP reports.

The latest: Dorian was packing 80 mph sustained winds by 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Puerto Rico was spared the full force of Dorian as it clipped past the east, directly over St. Croix and St. Thomas, but northeastern Puerto Rico and the islands of Culebra and Vieques were being lashed early Wednesday evening, per the Washington Post.