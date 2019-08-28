Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Hurricane Dorian has triggered power outages and flooding as it sweeps across the Caribbean and toward the U.S. mainland, as it threatens to strengthen into a Category 3 storm, AP reports.
The latest: Dorian was packing 80 mph sustained winds by 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Puerto Rico was spared the full force of Dorian as it clipped past the east, directly over St. Croix and St. Thomas, but northeastern Puerto Rico and the islands of Culebra and Vieques were being lashed early Wednesday evening, per the Washington Post.
The big picture: Dorian was upgraded to a category 1 storm as it hit St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday afternoon, per the National Hurricane Center.
- Power outages and flooding were reported across the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, per AP.
- Puerto Rico's governor had declared a state of emergency to activate the National Guard and the Trump administration had enacted emergency assistance measures ahead of the storm's arrival. The island is still recovering from 2017's Hurricane Maria.
- In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after Dorian was forecast to reach the east coast of the state as a category 3 hurricane by Monday.
By the numbers: Dorian became on Saturday the 4th tropical storm to form during this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.
