In photos: Hurricane Dorian's "apocalyptic" aftermath in the Bahamas

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says the Hurricane Dorian has left the country in one of the greatest national crises in its history, per the Nassau Guardian.
The big picture: Minnis said 7 people were confirmed killed by the storm, and the death toll was expected to rise. Dorian stalled over the Bahamas after hitting the islands as a Category 5 storm before being downgraded to a still-powerful Category 2 as it headed for Florida's coast. Lia Head-Rigby, of the HeadKnowles Foundation, told Al Jazeera of Dorian's impact on the Abaco Islands, "It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic."
U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews deployed to Andros Island to help with medical evacuations capture Dorian's devastation on Monday. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard/Twitter A flooded downtown street in the Bahamas capital, Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images First responders escort an injured person from Abaco Island at the Odyssey Avaiation after U.S. Coast Guard evacuated people from island on Tuesday. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Scott Buschman (L) and Bahamas Prime Minister Hubbert Minnis (C) prepare to go on a reconnaissance flight to Abaco Island. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images A flooded area in Saunders Beach, Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images A flooded house in Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
