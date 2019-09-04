Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

In photos: Hurricane Dorian's "apocalyptic" aftermath in the Bahamas

The damage on Abaco Island in the Bahamas on Tuesday.
The damage on Abaco Island in the Bahamas on Tuesday. Photo: HeadKnowles Foundation via Getty Images

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says the Hurricane Dorian has left the country in one of the greatest national crises in its history, per the Nassau Guardian.

The big picture: Minnis said 7 people were confirmed killed by the storm, and the death toll was expected to rise. Dorian stalled over the Bahamas after hitting the islands as a Category 5 storm before being downgraded to a still-powerful Category 2 as it headed for Florida's coast. Lia Head-Rigby, of the HeadKnowles Foundation, told Al Jazeera of Dorian's impact on the Abaco Islands, "It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic."

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews, forward deployed to Andros Island, conduct medical evacuations in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas
U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews deployed to Andros Island to help with medical evacuations capture Dorian's devastation on Monday. Photo: U.S. Coast Guard/Twitter
View of a flooded street in downtown Nassau on September 3
A flooded downtown street in the Bahamas capital, Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images
First responders escort an injured person from Hurricane Dorian devastated Abaco Island at the Odyssey Avaiation after US CoastGuard evacuated people from Island
First responders escort an injured person from Abaco Island at the Odyssey Avaiation after U.S. Coast Guard evacuated people from island on Tuesday. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubbert Minnis (C) and US Coast Guard Admiral Scott A. Buschman (L) prepare to board a US Coast Guard plane for a reconnaissance flight to Abaco Island
U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Scott Buschman (L) and Bahamas Prime Minister Hubbert Minnis (C) prepare to go on a reconnaissance flight to Abaco Island. Photo: Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
A flooded area in Saunders Beach, Nassau on September 3, 2019.
A flooded area in Saunders Beach, Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images
View of a flooded house in downtown Nassau on September 3
A flooded house in Nassau. Photo: Lucy Worboys/AFP/Getty Images

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

