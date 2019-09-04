In photos: Hurricane Dorian's "apocalyptic" aftermath in the Bahamas

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says the Hurricane Dorian has left the country in one of the greatest national crises in its history, per the Nassau Guardian.

The big picture: Minnis said 7 people were confirmed killed by the storm, and the death toll was expected to rise. Dorian stalled over the Bahamas after hitting the islands as a Category 5 storm before being downgraded to a still-powerful Category 2 as it headed for Florida's coast. Lia Head-Rigby, of the HeadKnowles Foundation, told Al Jazeera of Dorian's impact on the Abaco Islands, "It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic."